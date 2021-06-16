Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to launch in India on June 18. Ahead of the launch, Krafton is releasing teasers and other information about the game and details related to it. The latest news about Battlegrounds Mobile India Login details are surfacing online. The claims state that the company released a support page that suggests that the PUBG remake, Battlegrounds Mobile India players need to use their mobile numbers and OTP authentication to log in the game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India: How Banned Apps Trying to Enter India With Modified Names Without Govt’s Permission

The rumours states, Krafton has given all these details on its Support Page. The rumored rules of the game are as following –

How many times a user can enter a Verify code: 3 times Valid time to input a Verify code: 5 minutes. How many times a user can request a Verify code: If the user makes 10+ requests, the player is restricted for 24 hour Up to 10 accounts can be registered for a phone number

The South Korean tech giant, Krafton states how many times a player can request an OTP, a valid time to enter the OTP, and how many accounts can be registered via phone number. The recent report suggests that the login via an OTP and Phone number will be the only way a user can log in in Battlegrounds Mobile India. It is a change and new method as compared to PUBG, Free Fire, and Call of Duty.

As per several reports, the new terms and conditions are found under the section “Rules regarding OTP Authentication” on Battlegrounds Mobile India support page. However, no official update has been given from company’s side about the new authentication process. The new log in process raises a major concern for PUBG lovers in the country. The question arises here if PUBG Mobile players in India will be able to migrate their data over to Battlegrounds Mobile India?

PUBG Mobile India was banned by Indian government last year citing security issues and privacy. The company brought a surprise for Indian gamers in the form rebranded version of PUBG as Battlegrounds Mobile India. Lakhs of gamers are waiting eagerly for Battlegrounds mobile India to launch.