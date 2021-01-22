PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 has finally kicked off from 21st January and will be held for 4 days i.e 24th January. The Championship streams from Dubai and the 16 best teams will win USD 1,200,000 prize money. The PUBG Mobile India has been banned and people are eagerly waiting for the PUBG Mobile India Launch, but in the meantime, the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2020 matches will be played from January 21 to 24. In this match of PMGC 2020, 16 teams from all over the world will take part and the winners will get $ 1.2 million or 8.78 crore rupees. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Season 17 Royale Pass Released: Check Details About New Skins, Dresses, Emotes

Live streaming of PMGC 2020 will start in India every day between 21 to 24 January at 5:30 pm and fans will be able to listen to it in Hindi as well as in many other languages including English, Nepali, and Thai. On January 21, the tournament will start at 4 pm. In India, you can watch this championship on PUBG Mobile Esports, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch Channel. Earlier, the PUBG Mobile Global Championship was planned to be held at Coca Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE. But now, PUBG Mobile has officially announced through their Facebook post that the tournament will be held in isolation. The decision has been taken considering three players tested COVID positive. The company said that all three competitors remained without symptoms.

The PUBG Mobile Global Championships have shortlisted 16 teams this year in 2020, having managed to clear the qualifying round in December last year and make it to the final 16. From January 21 to January 24, these 16 teams will play 24 matches. These matches will be played on PUBG mobile maps like Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi.

In PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2020, the team which will be first in a total of 24 matches will have 15 points. The second-placed team will get 12 points, the third 10 points, the fourth 8 points, the fifth 6 points, the sixth 4 points, the seventh-ranked 2 points and the 8-12th team will get one point each. The team that will finish 13th to 16th in this tournament will not get a single point.

The Pick'em Challenge is back for the PUBG Global Invitational. S! Visit the in-game #PUBGEsports Tab NOW and plan your move for the first challenge on Feb 6th. 🗓️🔥 Weekly challenges and reward periods will help you stack skins! #PGIS 📰: https://t.co/t0PfGlk9Tt ↙️ pic.twitter.com/Oto1zoLzwQ — PUBG Esports (@PUBGEsports) January 20, 2021

Teams Participating in PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 –

Four Angry Men (China) Bigetron RA (Indonesia) RRQ Athena (Thailand) Konina Power (CIS/ Kazakhstan) Klas Digital Athletics (Turkey) Secret Jin (Thailand) Futbolist (Turkey) Nova XQF (China) Power888 KPS (Thailand) Abrupt Slayers (Nepal) Alpha 7 Esports (Brazil) Z3US Esports (Mongolia) Natus Vincere (Ukraine/Russia) Aerowolf Limax (Indonesia) Team Secret (Malaysia) A1 Esports (Bangladesh)

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.