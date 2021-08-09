Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS release: One question that has haunted iPhone users so far is – When will the Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI game will be released for iOS users? Finally! Gaming company Krafton has officially confirmed the release of the BGMI iOS version. The Battle Royale mobile game is already available for Android users. On the latest Instagram post of Battleground Mobile India (BGMI), the company has indicated to launch its iOS version.Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 9 August 2021 – Check Out Latest Codes, How to Redeem, and Multiple Rewards

Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS release date

As per the available information, the BGMI iOS release date has been set as August 20. Apart from this, Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) had made a tremendous record within a week of its launch. More than 24 million people had registered the game since its official launch. The company has also announced on its Instagram that after having 50 million downloads on Google Play Store, all players will be given a 50M download reward. These rewards will be given to all the players.

This isn't the first time when Krafton has hinted about Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS release. The company has announced a brand-new program for BGMI players where they are offering some amazing rewards to their users. In a post for this event, Krafton hinted at the BGMI iOS release. The game currently has 46 million+ downloads on the Google Play store.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Free Rewards

Talking about winning the free rewards, BGMI notes that it is “creating all Indian players to receive the rewards regardless of their OS”. Now that the iOS version is officially confirmed, we can expect the new version to release much sooner than expected. Krafton is yet to release the official launch date of the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version.

Like the Android release, BGMI is expected to launch the beta version of the iOS version first. It will first be tested for some time and after that, the stable version will be launched. Apart from this, you will also get a hint on the official FAQs of BGMI that the company is going to launch the iOS version soon. When you go to the official FAQ section of BGMI, you will see a question that says Is Krafton Battlegrounds preparing to launch the iOS version of Mobile India (BGMI)? In response to this question, the company wrote that the fans will be informed about the further development of the iOS version of the game. The company further said that new updates will be released on our official website and social media sites, so stay tuned for further news.