New Delhi: We have some important news for PUBG Mobile fans, according to the latest reports, the game might be coming back to the market soon, though the name will be different. The reports further add that Krafton, the South Korean video game developer, has announced a new game for the India market called ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’. In a press statement, Krafton has said that the “BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will release with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues.” The game will be available to play for free on smartphones. This is a battle royale game, similar to PUBG Mobile. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India Expected to Return Soon With a New Name: Battlegrounds Mobile India | Big Update For PUBG Fans
- According to the company, they will have a period of pre-registration before the launch. The game will be available to play only in India, which is further indication that this likely a substitute for PUBG Mobile.
- The video game developer also plans to build an esports ecosystem and will bring in-game content regularly.
- Last week, PUBG Mobile India accidentally released some trailers to tease the launch but they were quickly pulled down. Now, the leaked poster also suggests that PUBG Mobile India will be released as Battlegrounds Mobile India and the release date for that is still not clear yet.
- Krafton has already registered a new website domain, called “battlergroundsmobileindia.in”. The registration was done earlier last month on April 7, 2021.
- Krafton has also said it will work with partners, to ensure data protection and security, at each stage and ensure that “privacy rights are respected, and all data collection and storage will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India and for players.”