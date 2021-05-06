New Delhi: We have some important news for PUBG Mobile fans, according to the latest reports, the game might be coming back to the market soon, though the name will be different. The reports further add that Krafton, the South Korean video game developer, has announced a new game for the India market called ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’. In a press statement, Krafton has said that the “BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will release with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues.” The game will be available to play for free on smartphones. This is a battle royale game, similar to PUBG Mobile. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India Expected to Return Soon With a New Name: Battlegrounds Mobile India | Big Update For PUBG Fans

