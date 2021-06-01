PUBG Mobile India Update: Battlegrounds Mobile India will be launched in India soon. The South Korean video game company Krafton has finally released a new teaser of Battlegrounds Mobile India on its official Facebook and Twitter accounts. The release date of the new game has not been revealed yet, but Krafton is continuously releasing teasers of the game which means that it would soon announce the Battlegrounds Mobile India launch date in India. The pre-registration of the PUBG’s Indian version has already been started from May 18. Also Read - PUBG Battlegrounds Mobile India Release Date Leaked. Here's When Launch Is Expected

The modified version of PUBG, Battlegrounds Mobile India will be exclusively introduced for the Indian audience. The company in its new teaser is requesting its audience to pre-register the game and get free rewards. Although, the game is only available for android users to download; The company has not yet announced when it will open the pre-registration for iOS users. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch: 5 Hints You Might Have Missed

The 15-second-long video teaser shows a level 3 backpack which is an essential part of the Battle Royale. The newly launched teaser shows a level 3 backpack which is an essential part of the Battle Royale. Not only players can carry various essential items through this backpack, but it is also the largest capacity backpack available in the game. Additionally, the game is listed on the Google Play Store with at least 2GB of RAM.

Before the launch, the developer released several guidelines and rules of the game. These new rules and guidelines will be especially applicable for gamers below 18 years of age. The pre-registration process for Battlegrounds Mobile India has gone live on Google Play since May 18. The game is listed with minimal requirements, including Android 5.1.1 and above devices and 2 GB of RAM. Apart from this, you must have a good network connection.

Here’s the Link – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pubg.imobile

The latest report claims that the company is planning to launch the game in India on June 18, 2021. However, it is difficult to say anything about the launch date before the official release. Battlegrounds Mobile India is the Indian avatar of the PUBG Mobile, which was banned by the Indian government in September last year. This will be a modified version of PUBG itself, which will be introduced exclusively for the Indian audience.