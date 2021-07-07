The wait for the Battlegrounds Mobile India game is finally over. This game has been officially launched in India. In a series of good news Krafton is giving users a facility under which players can transfer their PUBG mobile data to Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game is officially rolled out for Android users. Any user can download this game by visiting Google Play Store. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.5 Beta Version Features Punjabi Voice Pack: Here’s How to Download Game And Play

Some old PUBG players have transferred their data to Battlegrounds Mobile India, while some are still doing so. Recently Krafton announced that the company will temporarily stop this data transfer on 6th July. But now the developers have extended this deadline of data transfer to July 9. That is, players have 2 more days left to transfer data. All players who have played PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik Map can transfer their account data to Battleground Mobile India.

Krafton has given this information to the players through a post on its website. It is worth noting that this data transfer is temporarily available and after July 9, players will not be able to transfer their PUBG Mobile data to Battlegrounds Mobile India until Krafton starts this service again.

How to Data Transfer from PUBG Mobile India to Battlegrounds Mobile India