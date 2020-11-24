New Delhi: PUBG Mobile India is all set to make a smashing entry to the Indian market after PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) was banned by the Narendra Modi-led government over security reasons, earlier this year. Its (PUBG Mobile India) launch is said to be one of the most awaited gaming events in the country in recent times. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India Pre-registrations Open Now: Here’s How to do it | Check Details Here

If the latest reports are to be believed, the prize pool for PUBG Mobile India when it will be launched will be a whopping Rs 6 crore. "PUBG Mobile India' will have Rs 6 crore prize pool with a minimum salary ranging from 40,000 to Rs 2 Lakh for tier 1 teams", reports claimed.

Besides, there might be cash prizes for special categories such as player with maximum foot travel distance, player with maximum number of head shots etc.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user has claimed that a press conference will be organized on November 24 where the details of the prize pool will be revealed.

“6 crores first prize for pubg tournament! Surprised?! Min salary 40k-2L for tier 1 teams to huge prize pools which increases every season. “ESPORTS” the beginning of a new era. This is the perfect time to try your hand in esports”, the Twitter user wrote.

On the other hand, the PUBG Corporation has opened its pre-registration process for select Android and iOS users on the Tap game sharing community.

A couple of days back, a trailer of the much-awaited PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) had appeared on the TapTap page of the game. However, the trailer that featured various emotes, costumes, and skin, was said to be fake.

Prior to that, the APK link to download the game briefly appeared for some users. Several PUBG players had claimed the ‘Download’ option was visible on the website’s news section, though it was not working.

The website had 2 download options, the first led to an APK download link and the second to the Google Play store. However, both the links were disabled.