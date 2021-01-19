New Delhi: Since the Indian government has banned PUBG on national security concerns, majority of players across the country are eagerly waiting for the relaunch of the battle royale game. However, with one simple trick, one can enjoy PUBG Mobile before its official relaunch in India. But that trick can only be used by Android users. Also Read - Will PUBG Mobile India be Launched Today? Here's What we Know so Far

PUBG Mobile in India: Follow These Simple Steps to Download it

-You need to download a free VPN app. You can find hundreds of such services on Play Store, both paid and free.

-Once downloaded, latch onto a different region other than India.

-Open Chrome or any other web browser on your phone

-Visit PUBG Mobile global website.

-The site opens with the APK download link pasted right on top. Click on it and start downloading the file.

-Since the file size is close to 624MB, you can turn off the VPN app midway to boost your download speeds.

-Install the file after downloading and open PUBG Mobile. Let it install all the necessary files and you are good to go. You can even sync your progress with Facebook and other social media services.

Will PUBG Mobile India be Launched Today?

Speculations were rife that the game could launch between January 15-19, 2021. Notably, PUBG Mobile India had released a trailer hinting at the potential launch of the much-awaited game.

“The teaser will contain a few of the biggest PUBG Content Creators of India,” the post of the video said. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, the game will not be launched anytime soon as a formal discussion between PUBG/ Krafton and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is still awaited.

About PUBG Ban

The immensely popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile app was among the 118 Chinese apps that the Indian government banned in September 2019 over national security concerns. To get the ban lifted, PUBG Corp made the decision to no longer authorise the PUBG Mobile franchise to China-based Tencent Games in India.