New Delhi: It seems that the PUBG Mobile India launch is around the corner as the APK link to download the game briefly appeared for some users yesterday. Several PUBG players claimed the 'Download' option was visible on the website's news section, though it was not working.

The official website reportedly showed two buttons. While the first button led to a Google Play Store listing of the game, the second was said to be an APK link via which users can download the game.

With this latest development, speculations are rife that the website is being tested before the official launch of the much-awaited game.

Meanwhile, PUBG players took to the micro-blogging site to express their excitement.

The immensely popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile app was among the 118 Chinese apps that the Indian government banned in September over national security concerns.

Earlier this month, bringing cheers to Indian mobile gamers, PUBG Corporation had announced it is making a comeback to the Indian market with the creation of an Indian subsidiary and a new game.

The company had also revealed its plans to provide a secure and healthy gameplay environment alongside investments to cultivate local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries.

To assuage privacy and data security concerns, PUBG had stated that it will conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed.

To build and foster a healthy gameplay environment, in-game content will be improved and tailored to reflect local needs, it added.

Various aspects of the game will be customized for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game.

The company will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players.

The company, however, is yet to disclose the launch date of PUBG Mobile India.