New Delhi: Since there has been no formal discussion between PUBG/ Krafton and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the launch of much-awaited PUBG Mobile India still remains a mystery. Recently, GemWire, an online publication filed an RTI asking MeitY for clarity. However, it found that no official meeting has been scheduled between PUBG/ Krafton and the government body regarding the launch of PUBG Mobile India. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India: What is Section 69A of IT Act Under Which PUBG is Banned?

Prior to this, an RTI was filed by a law student to know f playing the PUBG Kr version was illegal. He had also asked whether people have been persecuted or penalised for playing the Korean version of PUBG. Also Read - Will PUBG Mobile India Be Launched in January? Its Teaser Likely to be Out This Month | Check Latest Updates Here

“MeitY does not ban any App. However blocking of specified Apps was done under the provisions of Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and its Rules namely Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking Access of Information by the Public) Rules, 2009. Section 69A of the Act provides for a penalty to intermediaries for non-compliance of the blocking order. However, no penalty is prescribed for individual users of such Apps”, Inside Sport quoted the ministry’s reply. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite: List of Countries Where The Royale Game Can be Played in 2021

RTIs were also filed by MediaNama and GEM Esport to know if the Ministry has granted PUBG Mobile India the permission to launch game in India via Google and Apple’s app stores.

Notably, the immensely popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile app was among the 118 Chinese apps that the Indian government banned in September 2019 over national security concerns. To get the ban lifted, PUBG Corp made the decision to no longer authorise the PUBG Mobile franchise to China-based Tencent Games in India.

Meanwhile, the release date of FAUG has been declared. nCore games which has developed Fearless And United Guards or FAU-G announced that the game will be released in India on January 26, Republic Day. The game is expected to based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian security forces to deal with both domestic and foreign threats and it will be available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.