New Delhi: Days after it was reported that the much-awaited PUBG Mobile India will officially be launched by December first week, sources in the Ministry of Electronics and Information technology (MeitY) has claimed that the game is yet to receive the government’s nod to operate in India again. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India: These Features Will be Exclusively Available For Indian Gamers Only

“Any banned entity can’t operate just by floating a new company. This even Tik Tok or anyone else can do. They will have to get permissions from MEITY to operate once again in India”, an unnamed ministry official affiliated with MeitY told Inside Sport. Also Read - Good News: PUBG Mobile India Likely to be Released in December First Week

Contrary to this, several media portals, a few days back, had reported that the Indian version of the mobile game has been registered as a legitimate company in India as after the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved PUBG India Private Limited. It was also said that the ministry has listed the company on its website with a valid Corporate Identity Number (CIN). Also Read - 'Coming Soon, But When?': Gamers Await Release of PUBG Mobile India, Flood Twitter With Queries

Notably, the immensely popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile app was among the 118 Chinese apps that the Narendra Modi-led government banned in September over national security concerns.

Earlier this year, PUBG Corporation announced that it is making a comeback to the India market with the creation of an Indian subsidiary and a new game. With its South Korean parent company Krafton, Inc., PUBG Corp also plans to make investments worth $100 million in India to cultivate the local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries, the company had said.