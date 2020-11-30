New Delhi: Ever since PUBG Corporation ( that owns PUBG, PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile India, and PUBG Mobile Lite titles) has announced that it will be making a comeback to the Indian market with the creation of an Indian subsidiary and a new game, gamers across the country are eagerly waiting for the official launch of PUBG Mobile India. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India Launch Delayed Again? Reports Claim Popular Game Not to Return Soon | Check Latest Updates

Taking to social media platforms and the official website, the company has taken tease the return of PUBG Mobile India. While some reports suggest that the battle royal game will be launched by the first week of December, other media reports suggest that the launch of the game could be delayed.

Check out the latest updates:

PUBG Mobile India Yet to Get MeitY Clearance: Sources in the Ministry of Electronics and Information technology (MeitY) has claimed that the game is yet to receive the government’s nod to operate in India again. “Any banned entity can’t operate just by floating a new company. This even Tik Tok or anyone else can do. They will have to get permissions from MEITY to operate once again in India”, an unnamed ministry official affiliated with MeitY told Inside Sport.

PUBG Mobile India Registered in India: It was reported that PUBG Corporation has floated a new company to launch the battle royale game to India. Reports had claimed that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved PUBG India Private Limited. Besides, it was also said that the company has already been listed on the ministry’s website with a valid Corporate Identity Number (CIN) and the registered office is in Bengaluru.

PUBG Mobile India to be Launched in December: Contrary to the reports of Inside Sport, various web portals had reported that the makers will officially launch the game in India by the first week of December.

Exclusive features for Indian gamers: As per updates from the PUBG Corporation, the Indian version of the game will feature some changes and would be slightly different from the global version of the game.