New Delhi: PUBG Mobile is expected to join hands with Google for India release, claim experts, ahead of the battle royale game's official launch. This comes days after the company appointed Aneesh Aravind as the country manager for PUBG Mobile India. He has over 15 years of experience in the industry, having worked for multiple companies, including Tencent.

"PUBG Corporation is planning to associate themselves with Google because they require the right clients and image to receive approval from the Government and make a comeback in the country", a popular tech expert claimed, adding that PUBG corporation is likely in talks with the biggest search engine, in a bid to regain its lost reputation.

PUBG Mobile India Might Not Launch Until March 2021

A company official had stated that the battle royale game might not launch until March 2021. “Efforts from PUBG were made in the right earnest, but the situation is such that there has been no headwind or progress on the matter. We don’t see the game making a comeback in India for the next few months, at least not before March 2021. It’s unfortunate but everyone has to live with it,” a PUBG Corporation official was quoted as saying in a report by InsideSport.

Govt Denies Permission For Launch

Earlier last week, it was reported that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) did not grant any permission for launch of PUBG. “MeitY does not grant permission for starting of any websites / mobile apps / service. Accordingly, MeitY has not granted permission to PUBG / PUBG mobile India”, the ministry stated in a response to the RTI filed by MediaNama.

Besides, a Press Information Bureau (PIB) spokesperson for MeitY confirmed that PUBG Mobile India has not received clearance to operate in India again, and PUBG’s registration of a company based in India, named PUBG India, does not necessarily mean anything.