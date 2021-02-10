PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite both were banned by the government in September 2020 citing national security and data breach. Since then, many claims have been made about the relaunch of the game in India. Earlier, various assertion was made about the game launching in Diwali, but it didn’t happen. In November, an Indian version of the PUBG Mobile was announced and players were overjoyed and filled with hopes. But again, the excitement was short-lived as there’s no official statement made about the relaunch of the game. In the last few months, the company has been trying hard to bring back the game for Indian players. But the current situations and official statement from Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology suggests that the fans of PUBG Mobile need to wait more. Also Read - 'Coming Soon, But When?': Gamers Await Release of PUBG Mobile India, Flood Twitter With Queries

To allow PUBG Mobile India to launch and get its status update, 2 separate RTIs were filed in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. In response to which the Ministry said that no permission has been given to PUBG Corporation for the launch in India. The RTI’s were filed by MediaNama and the other by GEM Esports to find out whether the Ministry has not allowed to register PUBG Mobile India on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

There are various reports making rounds about the PUBG launch in India, but there’s still a ‘COMING SOON’ tab on the company’s official website which clearly shows that Indian fans need to wait a little longer for the game. Recently, PUBG Mobile received an update under which Power Leg, Power Arm, and Power Vest has been added in the game. Many fans are disheartened about no news coming of PUBG relaunching. It has been three months since the company made an official announcement of PUBG coming back from its official Facebook handle. Some of the fans expressed their disappointment on social media –

Everyone's Waiting for Valentines Day and…..

