Ever since the Centre has banned PUBG in India, people are trying their hands on Free Fire, another Battle Royale game. Both the games are quite similar and are free to play with solo, duo, and also squad modes. However, Free Fire has been receiving constant criticism from the players of PUBG as their experience is not the same. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: List of Countries Where The Mobile Game Was Banned in 2020

Lets took a look at some of the differences between PUBG Mobile and Free Fire. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India: Here’s What IT Ministry Says About Its Launch Date | Details Here

PUBG Mobile Lite Also Read - PUBG Mobile India: Setback For Gamers, Launch of Game Unlikely in Next Few Months | Here's Why

Download Size – 567 MB

Operating System – Android 4.1

RAM – 1 GB (Recommended – 2 GB)

Processor – Qualcomm Processor

Free Fire

Download Size – 680MB

Operating System – Android 4.0.3

RAM – 1 GB (Recommended – 2 GB)

Processor – Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Graphics: Both PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire can be played on devices with 1 GB and 2 GB RAM but PUBG Mobile Lite has HDR graphics, making the game more realistic. On the other hand, Free Fire lacks the realistic feel despite having good graphics

More players in PUBG: In PUBG Mobile Lite, 60 players can join the match to find out the last winner, in Free Fire, there are 50 players in a match. They also land on the ground, run around for loots, and fight to survive.

Multiple characters in Free Fire: Free Fire gives players two free characters and more are unlocked as they cross the levels. PUBG too has multiple characters as options. However, it has no characters to offer and every player has the same character.

PUBG vs Free Fire Experience: Both these titles offer great gameplay but players need a good smartphone with at least a 90Hz refresh rate and a good touch sampling rate to enjoy PUBG. However, one can play Free Fire on a budget and affordable smartphone.