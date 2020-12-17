PUBG Mobile India Launch Date: At a time when millions of fans across the country as waiting for the release of PUBG Mobile India, the central government has finally broken silence over the matter on Thursday and said that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has not granted permission for PUBG Mobile India to be launched in the country. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India: Setback For Gamers, Launch of Game Unlikely in Next Few Months | Here's Why

In reply to two separate RTI queries, the Ministry stated that it did not grant permission for starting any websites/mobile apps/service. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India Launch: Watch Out, Don't Let These Fake Download Links Lure You

While one RTI was filed by MediaNama recently, another was lodged by GEM Esports. Both RTI applications wanted to know if the Ministry has granted PUBG Mobile India the permission to launch game in India via Google and Apple’s app stores. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India: Gamers Will Have to Wait Longer; Here's Why | Take a Look at Developments so Far

The development comes after the Centre banned PUBG and other Chinese games earlier this year, citing threat to national security.

After the clear statement from the Centre came out, now the door for PUBG Mobile India is closed forever from launching the mobile game in the country. However, fans don’t need to be discouraged, there is another indigenous mobile game names FAU-G is being developed and will soon be launched in the country. It is also now clear that PUBG Mobile is not coming back to India before March 2021.

Earlier, it was reported that PUBG Corporation executives are running the government officials for more than a month for a meeting but they are yet to get an appointment from the government side.

Allowing PUBG Mobile India to launch game would mean any other company whose app(s) were banned can also rebrand their app and seek approval from the government for relaunch.

However, neither PUBG Corporation nor Krafton has commented on the ministry’s reply to the RTI applications.