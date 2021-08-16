The new update 1.5 of PUBG Mobile has gone live and Royal Pass Season 14 ‘Spark the Flame’ has also been released. Players are participating in this Royal Pass season since 14 July. In this, users are getting new theme based multi form gear skin, level rewards and other benefits. Developed by Tencent, Mobile Royale Battles also announced a collaboration with Google, allowing Android users to participate in Royale Pass Season 14 through the Prime subscription service, and with many exclusive benefits for players.Also Read - PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes 12 August 2021: Check Latest Codes, How to Redeem, and Multiple Rewards

The company recently introduced RPM2 Royale Pass and introduces a brand-new skin in the game called the Unhinged Mortician Set. There are several new skin and latest addition in the game under C1S2 Royal Pass. The new skin introduces an undertaker character with metallic armour and tall helmet.

How to Get Unhinged Mortician Set in RPM2 Royale Pass

Open PUBG Mobile App and install pending patches. Go to royal pass option where you will get the new Unhinged Mortician set Click on the banner which will take you to check out option You can buy the latest Unhinged Mortician set which will be added to your inventory.

UZi is one of the best-looking skins in the C1S2 season. This will be an important item in the player's inventory. C1S2 will get the colorful backpack as a Rank 10 Royal Pass reward. Only players who buy the Elite RP will get this backpack. On reaching the 20th level, players will get a new airplane. The name of these skins is Marine Marauder Airplane skin. On reaching rank 30, players will get 20 Royal Pass rewards. The legendary grenade skin will come as the first reward and the Marine Marauder Mythic emote as the second reward.

On reaching Royal Pass rank 40, users will get the best M24 sniper rifle skin. This skin will be of golden color, which will give a royal look to the players’ weapon. Players who reach Royal Pass Rank 50 will get attractive rewards in the C1S2 cycle. Players can acquire a Mythic outfit for the season, which is called the Marine Marauder set.