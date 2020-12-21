PUBG Mobile India Latest Update: Amid rumours that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has not granted permission to relaunch PUBG Mobile in India, here comes a piece of good news for the mobile game fans. Krafton, the parent company of PUBG Mobile, has appointed a new country manager for India. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Beta 1.2 Global Version is Out: Download APK File Worldwide, Here's How

As per updates, Aneesh Aravind has been appointed as the country manager for the PUBG Mobile India. He has over 15 years of experience in the industry, having worked for multiple companies, including Tencent. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Latest Update: Check List of Countries Where This Game Was Banned Due to Addiction Issues

Moreover, Aravind excels as a business leader and has exceptional problem solving and communication skills, a collaborative leadership style, and has quite the expertise in building cross-functional and diverse teams. Also Read - Year Ender 2020: Top 10 Most Popular Chinese Apps That Exited India This Year

On the other hand, amid rumours on India not granting permission, Krafton is taking various pro-India steps to make sure that PUBG Mobile comes back to India.

The India government last week declared that ‘“MEITY has not given any permission for launch of PUBG”. The RTI query was filed on November 30, reported Insidesport.

However, PUBG has a huge fan base in India. And the PUBG Mobile Global version 1.2 beta APK link is available for download for Android users in India.

As per updates from PUBG Corporation, it was preparing to launch the game to cater to the needs of the Indian market. In this context, PUBG Mobile India also released the first official teasers for the game on November 14, featuring three PUBG Mobile influencers — Dynamo, Kronten, and Jonathan. However, PUBG Mobile hasn’t announced any official release date for the Indian version of the game.