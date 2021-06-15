PUBG Mobile India Latest News Today: Ever since PUBG Mobile has been banned in India, the company is trying to re-enter the country with modified names from time to time. According to a report by India TV, various banned apps, including the PUBG, are trying their best to enter the country with changed names to gain a stronghold again. A number of apps were banned last year by the Indian government for security concerns and data privacy issues. Also Read - Is PUBG Comeback Battlegrounds Mobile India a Chinese Game? It Could be Banned in India

Krafton, which is being controlled by Tencent, is trying to relaunch PUBG with a new name as Battlegrounds Mobile India. But it is clear that the new game has not got permission from the Central government to launch it in the country anytime. This was revealed in a response to an RTI by national security expert Dr Gaurav Tyagi, who is an Assistant Professor at the Special Centre for National Security Studies in JNU. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Date – Big News for iOS users, How to Download Beta Version, Release Date, and Pre-Registration Process

As per latest updates, Dr Tyagi had filed the RTI with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) asking for documents relating to the relaunch of PUBG Mobile. As per the response to the RTI, none of these ministries have given any specific permission for the relaunch of the game. As no permission has been granted, these games cannot be relaunched in the country. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch: Top Alternative Games of This PUBG Remake You Must Know

Speaking to India TV, Dr Tyagi said that the Central government should take strict action against these apps, which are trying to circumvent India laws, otherwise tomorrow, other apps such as WeChat and TikTok will also use this route to re-enter India with modified names.

Apart from social activities, others organisations such as the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights also opposed the relaunch of the game. Recently, several MPs and MLAs cutting across party-lines also registered their protest against the launch of the games.