PUBG Mobile Latest Update: In an effort to gain more users around the globe, the PUBG developers have recently launched the PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta global version. Like other beta versions, the gamers need to have an Invitation Code/Binding Code to access the game. The mobile gamers must note that before launching any major update, the PUBG Mobile’s developers usually release a beta version of the game. In this new beta global version, players can test all the new features before they are implemented into the official update. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India: How Banned Apps Trying to Enter India With Modified Names Without Govt’s Permission

The newly launched PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta global version has a series of new features, including a game mode (TS mode), a transit system, and more. Android users can download this fantastic PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta version using its APK file. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.4 Beta Update: Players Now Can Download Game With APK Link | Step-by-Step Guide Here

Another fact all gamers must note that the PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download or play the game. However, users elsewhere in the world can follow the simple steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta version on their Android device. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 Latest Version: Players Can Download Game From Official Website | Details Here

PUBG Mobile 1.5 Beta Global Version: Here’s how to download the game

The mobile gamers will have to download the APK file using the link given here. PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta APK file: Click here. Users must note that the size of the PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta APK file is 722 MB. However, ahead of downloading the APK file, players must ensure that their device has enough storage space.

After the APK file is downloaded, players should locate and install it and then they will have to enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option before doing so.

After this, the players will have to open the PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta and select the resource pack.

Then, they should click on the “Guest” option. A pop-up message will appear, asking them to enter the Invitation Code/Binding Code. They will have to enter the Code otherwise they will not be able to access the beta version.

And after this, the players can paste the Activation Code and click on the “OK” button. They will then get admitted into the beta.

However, if the gamers encounters any error stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they can re-download the APK file and follow the steps mentioned above again.