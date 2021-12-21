PUBG Mobile India Latest News Today: Attention PUBG fans, if you are playing the game regularly, here is an alert for you. The Battlegrounds Mobile India has said that it has banned nearly one lakh accounts in less than a week between December 13 and December 19 this year. Giving details about the decision, Battlegrounds Mobile India developer Krafton said that it has been doing its bit in order to make the game safe and secure for all players.Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.7 Update: Check Release Time, APK Download Link And Other Details Here

The Battlegrounds Mobile India has last week announced that it has banned a total of 1,42,766 accounts on account of cheating between December 6 and December 12.

According to reports, Krafton said it has published a list of the accounts that were banned in India. Prior to this, about 1,42,000 players were removed from Battlegrounds Mobile India on grounds of cheating and using hacks between December 6 to December 12.

In a blog post, Krafton said it has taken the decision to ban 99,583 accounts on Battlegrounds Mobile India for using illegal programs within six days. Notably, the accounts have been banned as part of an ongoing campaign from the developers to end illegal activities resulting in the hacking of the game.

In the statement, the Krafton said that the accounts have been banned permanently and the players will not be able to recover it after certain time gap.

Krafton further added that the PUBG developer will strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs in order to provide a pleasant gaming environment for players.

It must be noted that the Krafton generally bans the users if they download the game from unofficial sources or have illegal programmes like hacks running on their device. However, the Krafton said it usually allows players to conduct repairs or remove unwanted hacks before enforcing a ban.