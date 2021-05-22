PUBG Mobile Latest Update: Here comes a piece of good news for the PUBG fans across the globe. The PUBG developers have updated the PUBG Mobile 1.4 global now. In this new update, a series of new content has been added to the popular battle royale title, including the Titan Strikes game mode, the Coupe RB, and the OTS shooting mode. With new features, the game brings more excitement for PUBG fans. And more importantly, the players now can download the 1.4 version of PUBG Mobile using the APK files available on the game’s official website. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-registration: Step-by-step Guide to Register on Google Play Store

However, the PUBG fans in India must note that this game is not available in the country at the moment. Hence, they should not try to download the game. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-registration Live on Play Store: 5 Things to Know About The New PUBG Mobile India



For other global users, an OBB file is not required to download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update as the APK file along is sufficient. Notably, there are two different APK files available on the game’s official website. One is small/compact version and the other one is the regular version.

Regular version APK: Click here

Small/Compact version APK: Click here

If the gamers download the compact version, they will also have to download the Resource Packs in-game. Otherwise, if they download the regular version, they can enjoy the game as soon as the installation is complete.

Follow the steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update:

Step 1: The PUBG fans and gamers will have to download either of the two files from the links provided here.

Step 2: Then, they will have to locate and install the APK files. Before doing so, they should enable the Install from Unknown Source option on their devise as well.

Step 3: The gamers then can open PUBG Mobile and log in to try out all the new features in the latest version.

However, if they find any parsing error while installing the game, they can try re-downloading the file and following the steps given above again.