PUBG Mobile Latest News: PUBG fans, here is another piece of good news for you. The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 Global Version has been updated for you by the developers. It was first launched in August 2019 with a streamlined version of the game called PUBG Mobile Lite. Like the original title, this version gained popularity among gamers on the mobile platform. Now the latest version which is called PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update was released over a month ago, bringing new features, improvements and bug fixes to the game. Interestingly, the PUBG players now can download the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite via the Google Play Store or by using the APK file available on the game's official website.

Most importantly, the PUBG fans must note that the PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, gamers from the country should not try to download the game.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 Global Version: Here's How to Download Game

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here

Step 1: The PUBG gamers first need to visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. They can use the link given above to do so.

Step 2: After that, they have access to the website, they should tap on the “APK Download” option. The download will begin soon. They will have to make sure that they have sufficient storage on their Android devices before they download the file as the size of the APK file is 610 MB.

Step 3: The gamers then should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option on their device and locate and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 APK file.

Step 4: After this is done, they can open PUBG Mobile Lite and log in. They will now be able to enjoy all the new features in the game.

However, if they face any error message stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they can re-download the APK again and follow the steps given above again.