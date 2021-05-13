PUBG Mobile Lite Latest Updates: PUBG Mobile gamers, here comes a piece of wonderful news for you. PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 Global Version is now available for global users with latest updates. It is a streamlined version of PUBG Mobile that is made for players with low-end devices. Just like the other PUBG games, the PUBG Mobile Lite gets periodic updates that bring new and exciting features for the gamers across the world. These new features ensure that the mobile gamers enjoy a seamless battle royale experience. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Should Not be Called as PUBG Mobile, Says Krafton Fearing Another Ban

It must be noted the 0.21.0 version of PUBG Mobile Lite was rolled out about a month ago. However, the mobile gamers now can download the latest version from the Google Play Store and enjoy playing. Moreover, they also can use the APK file which is available on the game’s official website to do so. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Release Date: Battlegrounds Mobile India Rumored to Launch on 10th June. Read Details

Mobile gamers must note one fact that the PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download or play the game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.4 Beta Version: Players Can Download Game With APK File | Step-by-step Guide Here

Put yourself on "Do Not Disturb" this weekend, because you have enemies to take on in our sick new Winner Pass 24 outfits 🔥😎 Grab your favorite outfit today! ✨ pic.twitter.com/Yjj5MrgLkP — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) May 1, 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 Update: How To Download Game

Players must note that the size of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 APK file is just 610 MB, hence they must ensure that they have enough space available on their devices before downloading the file.

1: Players must first log in to the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. After this, they can click on a link to do so.

2: Once they are on the home page, players will have to press the “APK Download” button.

3: After the download is completed, players should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option. They must then install the file.

4: Once the installation is complete, players can open PUBG Mobile Lite and log in. They will then be able to enjoy the latest version of the game.