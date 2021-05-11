PUBG Mobile India Latest Updates: At a time when millions of PUBG fans across India are waiting for the return of their favourite game, here comes a piece of good news for them. Even though the PUBG Mobile India has been banned, but the game creators are coming up with another version of the game called Battlegrounds Mobile India. Though there is no official announcement on its release date, media reports suggest that the game might get released in June itself. However, Krafton which is the main creator of the game, has reportedly asked the content creators to stop calling their latest title by the name of PUBG Mobile in fears of getting blocked by the Indian government once again. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Release Date: Battlegrounds Mobile India Rumored to Launch on 10th June. Read Details

As per reports by IGN India, a Whatsapp message was allegedly sent by Krafton to content creators which asked them to stop referring to their new game Battlegrounds Mobile India as PUBG Mobile.

In the past, the PUBG Mobile has faced blockages by the IT Ministry of India. This game was banned in the country over the concerns over user privacy and data security.

However, the Krafton made a comeback in India with the announcement of PUBG Mobile India last year but the hype created by this announcement did not last very long as the game could not get released. But the game developers are back in the market with the announcement of a new game called Battlegrounds Mobile India. This game is just a rebranded version of PUBG Mobile but the developers don’t want to refer it to as PUBG Mobile in any way.

As per the reports, the WhatsApp message asked the content creators to stop using PUBG Mobile as an alternative name for ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’.

“We would also suggest to not use PUBGM in your content anymore as it was banned and we don’t want to be banned again. We would recommend using worlds like Battlegrounds Mobile India, Korean game, Indian version in your content,” the message reads.

However, the authenticity of this message is unverified as the officials have not explicitly shared this information. If this message is true, then Krafton might be trying to evade yet another roadblock in India.