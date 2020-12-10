PUBG Mobile India Latest Updates: The gamers in the Indian community have been earnestly waiting for the launch date of PUBG Mobile India version. While the suspense continues, the reports now have it that the the APK download links will be made available on PUBG India’s official website. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India: Will The Game Be Launched This Year? What Its New Creative Director Plans?

So, When can you expect PUBG India's APK download links?

Few days ago, many users had spotted the 'APK Download' options on the website's 'News section', though it was found to be not working. The official website reportedly showed two buttons. While the first button led to a Google Play Store listing of the game, the second was said to be an APK link via which users can download the game.

It seems we will have to wait till the official launch of PUBG Mobile India to be able to download APK links. To your disappointment, the wait continues.

PUBG Corporation’s Meet With MeitY

Meanwhile, a report by India Today had it that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has denied permission to PUBG Corporation for the launch of the PUBG Mobile. The report added that the government is not convinced of the launch of the app despite several changes from the PUBG corporations.

“There is no change in that stance at this stage,” an official was quoted as telling Indiesport. “Any banned entity can’t operate just by floating [a] new company. They will have to get permissions from MEITY to operate once again in India”, the official further told Indiesport.

Notably, the popular app was among the Chinese apps that the Indian government banned in September over national security concerns. To get the ban lifted, PUBG Corp made the decision to no longer authorise the PUBG Mobile franchise to China-based Tencent Games in India.

Earlier in November, bringing cheers to Indian mobile gamers, PUBG Corporation had announced it is making a comeback to the Indian market with the creation of an Indian subsidiary and a new game.