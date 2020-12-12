PUBG Mobile India Release Date: The biggest question on the minds of PUBG lovers in India recently has been when will their favorite game be relaunched in the country. It has also been one of the most searched questions on the internet in recent times. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India: New Features, Release Date, APK Download Links | We Have Got You Covered

However, after numerous reports and claims citing ‘confirmed’ internal sources about the launch of the game, there have so far been no communication from PUBG Mobile India’s internal sources regarding the launch of the game. Making matters worse, a Press Information Bureau (PIB) spokesperson for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) confirmed that PUBG Mobile India has not received clearance to operate in India again, and PUBG’s registration of a company based in India, named PUBG India, does not necessarily mean anything. Also Read - Good News For PUBG Mobile Fans! 1.2 Beta APK Download Link Released For Android Users | Step by Step Guide For Users

Now, amid reports that the game may not appear until at least February 2021, popular esports player Sagar Thakur (gaming alias Maxtern) claimed on Twitter that PUBG Mobile India will launch on Christmas, December 25 this year. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India Latest Updates: Ahead of Launch, Welcome Gift Leaked Online | Check Details

According to a report in India Today, while Thakur’s tweet does not directly imply that a launch announcement will be made for PUBG Mobile India on December 25, most respondents to his tweet have largely assumed the same, hence leading and building the hype up again. Ocean Sharma, a popular PUBG Mobile commentator and caster, also joined in the conversation, further adding to the hype around Thakur’s claim.

However, there are key points to note here, the most important of which is that neither of the esports personalities have so far claimed to be in the know. Instead, it is quite likely that PUBG Mobile India may finally choose to make an official comment regarding the status of the game’s relaunch in the country.

The game’s official India website still sports a Diwali festival appearance, which may receive an update if the company has noteworthy information to share on the matter.