New Delhi: FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards), the ‘made in India’ game, which is touted as the rival of PUBG (One of the apps banned by the Narendra Modi-led government) has finally been listed on the Google Play Store. The developers make the announcement on Twitter yesterday. With this development, anyone can pre-register for the battle royale game. After pre-registering, the Google play store will notify the users when the game becomes available for download in India. Also Read - PUBG or FAU-G: Which Mobile Game Will be Released in India First? Check Latest Updates Here

As per the description available on the Play Store listing, players will be asked to join a special unit of FAU-G commandos on patrol in dangerous border territory.

“Come face-to-face with India’s enemies as you engage with hostile invaders on Indian soil. Fight for survival against the unforgiving terrain and the implacable enemy. Fill the shoes of a patriotic soldier and experience the bravery, brotherhood, and sacrifice of the men guarding the country’s borders”, it mentioned.

The new PUBG alternative was announced by the Bengaluru-based developer nCore Games and has been developed under the mentorship of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. The game is expected to based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian security forces to deal with both domestic and foreign threats.

On the other hand, the launch of PUBG Mobile India is getting delayed as the makers are yet to receive permission from the government authorities. Sources in the Ministry of Electronics and Information technology (MeitY) has claimed that the game is yet to receive the government’s nod to operate in India again. “Any banned entity can’t operate just by floating a new company. This even Tik Tok or anyone else can do. They will have to get permissions from MEITY to operate once again in India”, an unnamed ministry official affiliated with MeitY told Inside Sport.