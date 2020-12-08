New Delhi: Days after reports claimed that the launch of PUBG Mobile India has been delayed, the fans of the much-awaited game took to social media platforms for information regarding the release of the battle royale game. Those who are eagerly waiting for the Indian version of PUBG, have started tagging Sean (Hyunil) Sohn, Head of Corporate Development at Krafton INC on Twitter to know about the exact launch date of the game. Also Read - FAU-G Mobile Game Likely to be Released on This Date: Check How to Download, Other Details

"When are you guys releasing PUBG Mobile India? This is too much man! How long do we have to wait? At least give us an update on the launch date or delay", a Twitter user wrote.

Take a look at the eagerness of some PUBG fans here:

When can we 🇮🇳 have our chicken? Dinners have been quite dull since September 😢😢… — Amlan Subudhi (@amlansubudhi) November 26, 2020

Long time no chicken! pic.twitter.com/32b29lrKmS — SEAN Hyunil Sohn (@hisohn) November 26, 2020

Notably, the popular app was among the Chinese apps that the Indian government banned in September over national security concerns. However, earlier last month, PUBG Corporation stated that it is making a comeback to the India market with the creation of an Indian subsidiary and a new game. With its South Korean parent company Krafton, Inc., PUBG Corp also plans to make investments worth $100 million in India to cultivate the local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries, the company had said. To get the ban lifted, PUBG Corp made the decision to no longer authorise the PUBG Mobile franchise to China-based Tencent Games in India.

Following this announcement, PUBG Mobile India has been one of the trending topics on social media. Several reports also surfaced regarding the release of the immensely popular game.

Here’s what reports have claimed so far

-If the latest reports are to be believed, PUBG Mobile India is expected to be launched in India by February 2021. Earlier reports had stated that the game will be launched in India by the first week of December.

-The Ministry of Electronics and Information technology (MEITY) hasn’t given its permission to PUBG Corporation or any new entity in India to re-start operations.

-It has also been said that the Indian version of the game will feature some changes and would be slightly different from the global version of the game. The officials of the newly formed entity in India have reportedly requested the MEITY for a meeting where they can discuss various aspects of the launch of PUBG Mobile India.

-The prize pool for PUBG Mobile India when it will be launched will be whopping Rs 6 crore. “PUBG Mobile India’ will have Rs 6 crore prize pool with a minimum salary ranging from 40,000 to Rs 2 Lakh for tier 1 teams”, reports had stated.

-Besides, there might be cash prizes for special categories such as players with maximum foot travel distance, players with a maximum number of headshots etc.

-A trailer of the much-awaited PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) had also appeared on the TapTap page of the game. However, the trailer that featured various emotes, costumes, and skin turned out to be fake.