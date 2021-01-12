New Delhi: PUBG fans were left frustrated after multiple reports claimed that the battle royale game will not be launched anytime soon. If reports are to be believed, a formal discussion between PUBG/ Krafton and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is still awaited. Notably, the immensely popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile app was among the 118 Chinese apps that the Indian government banned in September 2019 over national security concerns. To get the ban lifted, PUBG Corp made the decision to no longer authorise the PUBG Mobile franchise to China-based Tencent Games in India. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India Release Date: Battle Royale Game May Not Launch in India Any Time Soon; Here's Why

Meanwhile, FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards), arch-rival of PUBG is all set to be launched in India on January 26. FAU-G is expected to be based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian security forces to deal with both domestic and foreign threats and it will be available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

However, those who were addicted to PUBG might get disappointed with the action game (developed under the mentorship of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar) as it will be an episodic game and not the battle royale for which PUBG was popular.

Here India.com has listed 5 alternatives that you can try until PUBG is officially launched in India:

Rules of Survival: This is a free-to-play, multiplayer online battle royale game developed and published by NetEase Games, first released via beta access in November 2017. A maximum of 300 players, in its latest version, are allowed to compete at once.

Call of Duty: Considered as the biggest rival game of PUBG, Call of Duty was launched in October 2019. It is available for both Android and iPhone users. This app has been downloaded over 170 million on both Google PlayStore and iOS. It comes with several gaming modes like Team Deathmatch and Battle Royal Mode. Can be played with 100 players on a large map.

Garena Free Fire: If reports are to be believed, Garena Free Fire and Call of Duty: Mobile Games were among the top-3 games downloaded from the Play Store and Apple App Store between September 2 and September 5, 2020. Due to its popularity, the game had received the award for the “Best Popular Vote Game” by the Google Play Store in 2019. The game consists of up to 50 players falling from a parachute on an island in search of weapons and equipment to kill the other players. Players are free to choose their starting position, take weapons and supplies to extend their battle life.

Knives Out: Launched in 2017, the game, in terms of graphics, is inspired by Players Unknown Battlegrounds. 100 players can play simultaneously in it. The size of this game is 80 MB.