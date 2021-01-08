PUBG Mobile India Update: PUBG Corporation has confirmed that the popular game PUBG Mobile will be returning to India and rumours have been afloat for months on when it will be launched in the country. However, the ministry hasn’t granted a single hearing to PUBG officials. Also Read - Will PUBG Mobile India Be Launched in January? Its Teaser Likely to be Out This Month | Check Latest Updates Here

The Government of India banned the popular Battleground Royale game in September 2020 amid escalating tensions between India and China following a violent clash in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, citing threat to the national security of the country.

As a result, PUBG Mobile was banned, along with 118 other Chinese apps, under Section 69A of Information Technology (IT) Act.

What is Section 69A?

Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000 gives the government the authority to restrict websites and mobile applications that threaten India’s defence, sovereignty and integrity. The Act does not come under the RTI (Right to Information) Act, meaning nobody can question the decision once imposed.

Since it is a matter of the nation’s security and sovereignty, there is very little chance of the government lifting the ban.

PUBG Mobile India Comeback

Despite the difficulties involved, PUBG Corp has appointed a new India country head – Aneesh Aravind – after a series of uneventful updates and no-go from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The gaming firm promised to make a comeback soon, however, it has been unable to give a definite date.

Moreover, in a recent video message, PUBG Mobile Director James Yang unveiled the road map for what is in store for PUBG Mobile Esports in 2021. He further announced that in 2021, there will be seven more pro leagues for specific regions. The new regions that would also have a PUBG Pro League in the future include the Commonwealth of Independent States, Arabia Region, Turkey, Western Europe, North America, Latin America and Brazil.