PUBG Mobile India Launch: The future of PUBG Mobile in India is uncertain after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned the app on September 2020. The Chinese owned app has been prohibit in the country citing national security. The central government banned 118 mobile apps including PUBG in the country after receiving reports of stealing users' data and illegally transmitting this data to servers located outside the country.

After PUBG was banned, a lot of claims were made about the return of the game in India. The Indian gaming community still hopes for the future of PUBG Mobile in India. But after the intensifying standoff with China, the Indian Government is not in a mood to let PUBG make its way back in the country. The government has permanently banned the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds along with other 59 Chinese apps including TikTok and ByteDance. With the launch of FAU-G on 26th January 2021, the relaunch of the Tencent owned game might never happen. The decision of permanently banning PUBG has its reverberation for ByteDance owned Tiktok which announced the closure of its business in India. The decision came in effect after the Indian government announced a temporary ban on Bytedance's TikTok and Helo mobile apps last week.

There are numerous reasons as to why Indian government is focusing on banning Chinese apps in the country. One of the main reasons is the national security and anti-China sentiment after the Galwan Valley tensions. The skirmish between Indian and Chinese soldiers and the after effect was too substantial to let PUBG and other Chinese apps stay in the country. Although government has received written response and explanation in context of security and privacy, but it seems Ministry is not appeased by the response. The official statement says –

“Protecting user data has always been a top priority and we have always complied with applicable data protection laws and regulations in India. All users’ gameplay information is processed in a transparent manner, as disclosed in our privacy policy. We deeply regret this outcome, and sincerely thank you for your support and love for PUBG MOBILE in India.”

Another reason of banning PUBG Mobile not only in India but in other countries too is the high-rise bloodshed and their negative influence on the young minds. The countries which banned PUBG other than India are Pakistan, Korea, Japan, Israel, and many others. The interesting thing is China too has banned the game due to heavy violence in the game. Behavioral problems, less social interaction, and various health issues such as disrupted sleep was noticed in youngsters. The long hours of playing PUBG not only hampered their academic life, but also exposed them to wrong values. In 2018, WHO recognized a ‘GAMING DISORDER’ and noticed it in players between 12 to 20 years of age. Finally, the PUBG Mobile India was ban under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act of 2000.

Last Year, various reports surfaced about PUBG Mobile India restoration in the country after PUBG Corporation announced relaunching the game in India with new Avatar. An RTI was also filed by the ‘GemWire’ about the query of PUBG re-launching in India. The government response to the RTI clearly shows that there’s no PUBG launch in India in the nearby future. Although the company is trying to uplift the ban, everything is still on hold and nothing is clear yet.