PUBG Mobile India Launch: PUBG Mobile India has confirmed that it will be back for Battle Royale fans in India but hold your horses – PUBG Corporation has said it is not likely to launch the popular game any time before February 2021. So, the APK download links for PUBG Mobile India that have been spotted online are fake.

Fake links of PUBG can be dangerous as it can damage your mobile phones. Several users have fallen prey after finding third-party APK mirror files on the internet. Needless to say, these are not genuine and may even contain malware that could steal user data without your knowledge.

Amid growing speculation, PUBG Corporation has asked users to have patience. The company said it will maximise data security for to ensure that its players' data is safe and adhere to the local regulations.

PUBG was among 118 Chinese mobile applications banned by the government in September this year. The government had said these apps “are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

However, last month, PUBG Corp got its fans excited after it permission from the government to relaunch in the country and announced the return of the Indian version of the Battle Royale game.