PUBG Mobile India Version Latest Updates: As suspense over the launch of PUBG Mobile India builds up, well-know content creator in the PUBG Mobile Community, Maxtern, sought to reach out to a director of the game, asking him to “leak the date” already. Also Read - How Can PUBG Mobile Make Comeback in India? Check Latest Updates Here

In a tweet, Maxtern said “leak the date” as he tagged Sean Hyunil Sohn along with it. Everyone in the gaming community might know that PUBG India is registered in the country on Kumar Krishnan Iyer and Sean Hyunil Sohn names. They are the Directors of PUBG India. Also Read - No Chicken Dinner Since September: PUBG Mobile India Fans Request Developers For Update on Launch Date

Meanwhile, a report by India Today had it that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has denied permission to PUBG Corporation for the launch of the PUBG Mobile. The report added that the government is not convinced of the launch of the app despite several changes from the PUBG corporations.

“There is no change in that stance at this stage,” an official was quoted as telling Indiesport. “Any banned entity can’t operate just by floating [a] new company. They will have to get permissions from MEITY to operate once again in India”, the official further told Indiesport.

Notably, the popular app was among the Chinese apps that the Indian government banned in September over national security concerns. To get the ban lifted, PUBG Corp made the decision to no longer authorise the PUBG Mobile franchise to China-based Tencent Games in India.

Earlier in November, bringing cheers to Indian mobile gamers, PUBG Corporation had announced it is making a comeback to the Indian market with the creation of an Indian subsidiary and a new game.