PUBG Mobile India Latest News: The PUBG Corporation is bringing some piece of good news for mobile gamers every day. As per latest updates today, the PUBG Corporation has registered the company in India now. The PUBG Corporation that owns PUBG, PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile India, and PUBG Mobile Lite titles has set up its Indian subsidiary before launching its game soon.

According to updates, the company has been registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs with a paid-up investment of Rs 5 lakh. The company was registered on November 21 and the launch of the mobile game will happen every soon.

On the day of the registration, the company had said that it will erect an Indian subsidiary, into which an investment of as large as $100 million (roughly Rs 739.72 crore) would go into.

Will it be available for Android users only?

As per updates, the Indian version of the PUBG Mobile India will be initially available only for users on the Android platform. The game might likely release a few days later for their iOS counterparts as well.

Where will it have its headquarters?

As the company is registered in Bengaluru, most probably, the company will make Bengaluru as its headquarters for the Indian subsidiary of PUBG Corporation and will control the operations of PUBG Mobile India game.

Latest updates showed that Krafton’s head of corporate development, Sean (Hyunil) Sohn has been appointed as one of the two directors of PUBG Mobile India. The other director is Kuma Krishnan Iyer .

What’s future strategy?

After making re-entry to India’s gaming realm, PUBG Corporation said that it would make an investment of $100 million into a new company that would serve as the Indian subsidiary of the PUBG Corporation. The company has also decided to go solo in India, after allegedly facing rejection from potential candidates that it was talking to.

The immensely popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile app was among the 118 Chinese apps that the Indian government banned in September over national security concerns.