PUBG Mobile India Release Date: Putting an end to the long wait of mobile gamers, the PUBG Corporation will soon release PUBG Mobile India in the Indian market. It is coming to all PUBG fans after a brief ban in the country.

However, the PUBG Corporation is trying every trick in the book to 'unban' PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and is finally launching the Indian version of the game now. Prior to the official launch of the game, the PUBG Corporation has opened its pre-registrations process.

According to updates, the pre-registrations for PUBG Mobile in India are now live on the TapTap app, which is a free for the downloading and gamers can play several games. However, the PUBG Mobile India hasn't yet revealed the pre-registration process on the PUBG Mobile India website. Moreover, the PUBG Corporation hasn't authenticated the TapTap listing. Still, if you want to check out the app and pre-register, here you can do it.

How to do pre-registration?

First download the TapTap app via an APK link by clicking on the TapTap website. Now login or create a new TapTap account to start using it. Soon after this, look for PUBG Mobile India in the search option and click on the game. Now, click on the ‘pre-registration’ option and you are done with it.

The APK version of PUBG Mobile India was on Friday released on the official website of the company for a couple of hours. The APK version was available for download but the gamers faced difficulties in downloading it.

At this moment, the PUBG Mobile India website is currently featured on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube links and says ‘Coming Soon.’

Earlier, the PUBG Corporation had said it is making a comeback to the India market with the creation of an Indian subsidiary and a new game. The PUBG Corporationis also planning to make investments worth $100 million in India to cultivate the local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries.

The immensely popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile app was among the 118 Chinese apps that the Indian government banned in September over national security concerns.