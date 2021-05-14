PUBG Mobile India: Gamers in the Indian community have been eagerly waiting for the release of another version of PUBG which will be called Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game release is being anticipated in June itself. Ever since the announcement of the much-awaited Indian version of PUBG, the internet has been flooded with pre-registrations and APK download links for the game. But, beware! These pre-registration links are fake and it is advised that no downloads should be made using those links. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 Global Version Available For Users: Download Game With APK Link

Krafton has, so far, only revealed that Battlegrounds Mobile India will have a period of pre-registration before the launch of the game. “BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, a battle royale experience, will have a period of pre-registration before the launch,” SportsKeeda quoted the company as saying. Apart from that, the company has given no details on both the release date and the pre-registration phase.

All the links for pre-registrations and APK files on the internet are fake, reported Sportskeeda.

Players must note they should not download or install APK files as they could pose a security threat to your device. It can also lead to an invasion of privacy.

Gamers must sit tight and wait for the official news from the company itself. They can also keep a tab on india.com for the latest news on the launch of the PUBG Indian version.

About Battlegrounds Mobile India

According to the company, the game will offer a world-class multiplayer gaming experience on mobile. Battlegrounds Mobile India will release with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues. The game will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices.