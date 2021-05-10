New Delhi: Nearly a week after Krafton Inc announced that PUBG Mobile will be launched in India with a new name – Battlegrounds Mobile India, several reports have claimed that the company will unveil the game next month i.e, in June. Though an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited, PUBG Mobile caster and influencer, Ocean Sharma while speaking to SportsKeeda asserted that Battlegrounds Mobile could be launched in India in June. He did not disclose the actual date but revealed that the trailer of the much-awaited game will be released by May 31. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.4 Beta Version: Players Can Download Game With APK File | Step-by-step Guide Here

“As I previously stated, there will be two major announcements in May, one of which has been made today. Also, if this was just a teaser, the trailer could arrive by the end of the month if everything goes according to plan. Because this was only a baby step, the game could be available by June,” the website quoted Sharma as saying. Also Read - Good News! PUBG Mobile India To Return In India Soon: Users Will Able To Download With New Name Battleground India

Last week, at the time of the announcement of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton had confirmed that the game will be available for pre-registration soon. According to the company, the game will offer a world-class multiplayer gaming experience on mobile. Also Read - PUBG Mobile To Return As 'Battlegrounds Mobile India'. 5 Things You Need To Know

Battlegrounds Mobile India will release with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues. The game will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices.

The South Korean game developer had also released various details including privacy policy, limitations in terms of duration of gaming, maximum daily spending limit, parental consent, etc. Gamers under 18 years of age will need parental consent. Moreover, they can not play the game for more than 3 hours a day. Besides, the company has also restricted the maximum spending limit for under-age users, according to which they cannot make in-app purchases above Rs 7,000.

Taking to Twitter, several PUBG fans have also voiced their opinions regarding the release date. With their bizarre theories, they have also speculated that the game will be launched on June 10.

Check some of their tweets here:

Last year on Septemebr 2, the Modi-led government had banned 118 apps on national security concerns, including the immensely popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. PUBG, which has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, had nearly 33 million users in India.