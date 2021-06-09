Battlegrounds Mobile India is getting closer to its launch date and every day brings some good and bad news for this PUBG remake game. Now, Krafton brings some positive news for the gamers on the plate by saying it’s ‘Almost Time’. The company has been giving a glimpse of the launch date for few months. Although, there’s no official date announced yet, the replacement of PUBG Mobile India, Battlegrounds Mobile India is almost close to its launch date as per the latest teaser. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Ban: Lok Sabha MP Demands IT Minister to Inspect Krafton-Tencent Relationship

Krafton has again teased the launch details of the Battlegrounds Mobile India by sharing a teaser on its official Twitter handle. The company tweeted by saying ‘It’s Almost Time! Battlegrounds Mobile India’. The game is rumoured to launch on June 18. In the latest poster, Krafton asks users ‘If they are missing Chicken Dinner’ which suggests the company could use the popular tagline ‘Winner Winner Chicken Dinner’ of PUBG Mobile India. The tagline says ‘It’s almost time. Time for re-building memories, playing with your friends, and celebrating with chicken dinner!’ Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch: Sad News for PUBG Lovers as Policy Updates

No such specific details have been revealed from this latest poster. This poster of Battleground Mobile India has been released to get the fans excited for the launch. However, from earlier teasers, krafton shared a lot of information about the game, which included information related to the map, vehicle, and pre-registration related to the game.

Get your squad and Pre-Register now :- https://t.co/bDk1QOO2Mx The vehicle advantage is all you need for ruling the Battlegrounds! UAZ holds a special place in our hearts and we cannot wait to drive around in the Battlegrounds!#battlegroundsmobileindia pic.twitter.com/tcf1b57nws — BattleGrounds Mobile India (@BattlegroundmIn) June 4, 2021

The new version of PUBG Mobile, called Battlegrounds Mobile India has made quite a buzz in the gaming industry. Lakhs of gamers are eagerly waiting for the new avatar of PUBG Mobile India. The pre-registration of the PUBG’s Indian version has already been started from May 18. The modified version of PUBG, Battlegrounds Mobile India will be exclusively introduced for the Indian audience. All the features that Crafton has revealed so far are like PUBG Mobile. All these reasons result that there is still doubt on whether Battleground Mobile India will be approved to launch in India or not.