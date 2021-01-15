PUBG Mobile India: While the wait continues for the release of the game in India, PUBG Mobile India has again released a trailer hinting at the potential launch of the battle royale game soon. There is a speculation that the launch of PUBG Mobile India could happen between January 15-19, 2021. “The teaser will contain a few of the biggest PUBG Content Creators of India,” the post of the video said. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.2 Global Version Released | Here’s How You Can Download Through APK Link

Not only this, Maxtern has pinned a tweet on his social-media platform, which reads, “A deadly announcement between Jan 15th to Jan 19th soon! #Confirmed. Else, will delete my Twitter.” Maxtern’s Twitter bio describes him as “experienced at Casting PUBG, COD, and Free Fire, worked with Red Bull, SportsKeeda etc!”. It does smell of some big news on its way for gamers in the Indian community. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India Launch Delayed | Here's The List of Five Best Battle Royale Games You Can Try

Even though none talks directly about the launch of the game, it is enough to make us wonder if the release of PUBG Mobile India is on cards. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India Release Date: Battle Royale Game May Not Launch in India Any Time Soon; Here's Why

Meanwhile, PUBG fans have been left frustrated with multiple reports claiming that the battle royale game will not be launched anytime soon. If reports are to be believed, a formal discussion between PUBG/ Krafton and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is still awaited.

The immensely popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile app was among the 118 Chinese apps that the Indian government banned in September 2019 over national security concerns. To get the ban lifted, PUBG Corp made the decision to no longer authorise the PUBG Mobile franchise to China-based Tencent Games in India.

Here’s another good news for those waiting for FAUG Mobile launch. The game will be released on 26 January, 2021. As earlier announced after PUBG’s ban in India, the opening act of the game is placed in the backdrop of Indian forces fighting against the PLA troops in Ladakh.