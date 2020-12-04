PUBG Mobile India Latest Update: Even after being banned in India, the popularity of PUBG Mobile fails to cease in the country. The PUBG Mobile game continues to surge in its fame among its fans across the globe. It has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. Also Read - How FAU-G Will be Different From PUBG: 5 Features Mobile Gamers Must Know

Interestingly, the mobile game, apart from its global version, has several region-specific versions which make it more popular among regional game players. Here is a list of countries where the PUBG Mobile is more famous.

Korea and Japan: The PUBG Mobile is more famous in Koreas and Japan regions. Published by PUBG Corporation, the mobile game features a unique currency known as the ‘Donkatsu Medal’, which can be used to purchase crates from the in-game shop. Also Read - PUBG Merges With Krafton to Become PUBG Studio, Launch of PUBG Mobile India to Get Delayed

Taiwan: Known as PUBG Mobile TW or Taiwan this version of PUBG mobile is published by HotCool Games and is available in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store of Taiwan. However, this game has been optimized for users from the region.

India: Amid ban of many Chinese apps, the PUBG Corporation last month announced that they would be releasing an Indian version of PUBG Mobile which will be known as PUBG Mobile India. However, the game is yet to be released in India.

China: Known as ‘Game for Peace, this version of PUBG Mobile really fascinated every Chinese mobile gamer. However, Tencent Games had in May 2019 decided to release the game under a new name and made sure that it met all the restrictions set by the Chinese authorities.

Vietnam: Published by VNG Game Publishing, this version of PUBG Mobile is Vietnam creates another record. Notably, this version has been made to cater to the needs of users from Vietnam with language being used as Vietnamese.