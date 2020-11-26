PUBG Mobile India Releasing Date Updates: As the releasing date for the PUNG Mobile India is getting near, the excitement for Indian gamers is increasing multi-fold. After reports suggested that the Indian version of the PUBG game will be launched in first week of December, now gamers are eagerly waiting for the releasing date. Also Read - Good News: PUBG Mobile India Likely to be Released in December First Week

A few days after India banned a number of Chinese apps, PUBG Corporation announced that an Indian version of the game is coming for the Indian gamers with features which are exclusive and specifically meant for Indian gamers. Also Read - 'Coming Soon, But When?': Gamers Await Release of PUBG Mobile India, Flood Twitter With Queries

Notably, a website for the game was recently set up, and teasers were also released. However, the exact date of the game’s release has not been disclosed yet. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India Now Registered in India, Initially to be Available For Android Users Only

Soon after the announcement from PUBG Corporation, there was speculation that the Indian version of PUBG Mobile will be released on 13th November. Several content creators later claimed that the game would be coming out on 20th November but that did not happen either.

However, latest reports suggested that the Indian version of PUBG Mobile will be released by the first week of December.

As per updates from the PUBG Corporation, the Indian version of the game will feature some changes and would be slightly different from the global version of the game.

According to reports, the in-game content will be modified and tailored to cater to the players’ needs and preferences. Furthermore, the changes will also ensure the creation of a healthy game culture.

Exclusive features for Indian gamers:

Character clothing: As per updates, the characters in the game will be begin fully clothed by default. The characters will not wear any provocative attire. Green Hit effect: In the global and the Korean version of the game, the gamers will not have any option to select and change the color of the hit effect and damage effect. However, the Indian version of the game will be locked to green, which will indicate the virtual nature of the game. Playtime Limit: PUBG Corporation has disclosed that PUBG Mobile India would have a feature that would limit the playtime to ensure healthy gaming habits amongst the younger audience.

Earlier this month, PUBG Corporation said it is planning to make investments worth $100 million in India to cultivate the local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries. The company also said that the Indian subsidiary will hire over 100 employees specialising in business, esports, and game development.

The immensely popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile app was among the 118 Chinese apps that the Indian government banned in September over national security concerns.