New Delhi: Giving a cheerful news to Indian mobile gamers, PUBG Mobile India which is all set to hit markets soon is reportedly scheduled to become more popular than FAU-G.

Interestingly, PUBG Mobile India is making a comeback in an all-new avatar to the Indian market. However, reports suggest that PUBG Mobile will continue to enjoy similar popularity in the country – even with upcoming Indian combat game FAU-G also set to premiere soon.

The reports on popularity come courtesy mobile gaming and game sharing community, TapTap. The site, which takes pre-registrations for upcoming mobile games, has reportedly registered over 200,000 pre-registrations for PUBG Mobile India already.

On the other hand, FAU-G, the Indian combat game designed by Vishal Gondal-backed nCore, has reportedly seen about 60,000 registrations so far only. However, the number of registrations for the latter comes from unconfirmed sources.

With its South Korean parent company Krafton, Inc., PUBG Corporation plans to make investments worth $100 million in India to cultivate the local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries, the company said.

The immensely popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile app was among the 118 Chinese apps that the Indian government banned in September over national security concerns.

To get the ban lifted, PUBG Corp made the decision to no longer authorise the PUBG Mobile franchise to China-based Tencent Games in India.

The Indian subsidiary will hire over 100 employees specialising in business, esports, and game development, PUBG Corp said.