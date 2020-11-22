New Delhi: Ahead of the official launch of PUBG Mobile India, a trailer of the much-awaited PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) has appeared on the TapTap page of the game. However, the trailer that featured various emotes, costumes, and skin, is said to be fake. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India APK Download Link Appears on Official Website | Check Details

According to a report, the trailer is being circulated by PUBG Mobile players on various platforms, including WhatsApp. The purported fake trailer was also shared and uploaded on a few YouTube channels. Also Read - When Will PUBG Mobile India be Available For Android Phones? Check Release Date Here

This comes a day after the APK link to download the game briefly appeared for some users. Several PUBG players had claimed the ‘Download’ option was visible on the website’s news section, though it was not working. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India to Hit Market Soon, Likely to be More Popular Than FAU-G

The website had 2 download options, the first led to an APK download link and the second to the Google Play store. However, both the links were disabled.

Notably, the immensely popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile app was among the 118 Chinese apps that the Indian government banned in September over national security concerns.

PUBG Corporation, earlier this month, had announced that it is making a comeback to the Indian market with the creation of an Indian subsidiary and a new game.

Meanwhile, pre-registration for PUBG Mobile India has already started on the Tap game sharing community for select Android and iOS users. The game will be available in both English and Hindi languages.