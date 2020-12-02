PUBG Mobile India Version Latest Updates: As gamers await the launch of PUBG Mobile India in the country, the reports have it that that APK download links will be available on the official website of its Indian edition. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India: Worried Over Delay in Launch, PUBG Officials Want to Meet Govt

After PUBG Corporation announced that it would be launching an exclusive mobile version of its game for Indians fans in November, a new website and Facebook page for the same had also come up days later.

Since most of PUBG mobile versions have their APK download links available on their official website, it is safe to assume the same for the Indian version as well, a report by SportsKeeda said on Wednesday.

If reports are to be believed, many users had earlier spotted the ‘APK Download’ options on the website’s ‘News’ section, though it was found to be not working.

The official website reportedly showed two buttons. While the first button led to a Google Play Store listing of the game, the second was said to be an APK link via which users can download the game.

Earlier in November, bringing cheers to Indian mobile gamers, PUBG Corporation had announced it is making a comeback to the Indian market with the creation of an Indian subsidiary and a new game.

As of now, the officials at the PUBG Corporation want to meet the government officials of India for approval and clearance. Reports last week suggested that the Ministry of Electronics and Information technology (MEITY) hasn’t given permission to PUBG Corporation or any new entity in India to re-start operations.

The officials of the newly formed entity in India have officially urged the MEITY for a meeting where they can discuss various aspects of the launch of PUBG Mobile India.