PUBG Mobile India vs Battlegrounds Mobile India – The excitement of the fans is increasing continuously regarding the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of the popular game PUBG Mobile. Battlegrounds Mobile India is open to beta users and testers in India who have downloaded the game to check out the PUBG Mobile replacement. The initial glimpse of this new game shows that a lot of things in this game are like PUBG Mobile. Here are the top comparisons between Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile India. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Allegedly Sends User Data of Indian Players to Chinese Servers - Report

Privacy and Security Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Ban: India’s Traders Association Demands Ban on PUBG Comeback Over National Security Reasons

PUBG Mobile was banned last year due to privacy and security. But Krafton has paid special attention to the security, privacy, and data of players in Battlegrounds Mobile India. For players below 18 years of age, this policy has received more attention and emphasis. Players under the age of 18 will not be able to play this game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Returns to India in New Avatar, But Questions Galore | Top 4 Answered

Blood Color

Since the ban of PUBG Mobile last year, Krafton has made many changes to the game following the rules of the Government of India. Because of this, players will not see anything related to blood in Battlegrounds Mobile India. The company says that this has been done to ensure that the game does not promote violence of any kind. In BGMI the color of the blood is green as compared to PUBG which has red color blood.

Players will also be fully clothed in the game, which is a big difference compared to PUBG Mobile. These two games may be similar in appearance, but the names of the maps given in them will be different.

Time Limit

Krafton states that players under the age of 18 will need parental consent. For parental consent, these players must provide the phone number of their parent or guardian. At the same time, minors can spend three hours a day playing this game. There is also an additional restriction on in-app purchases. It has been kept at Rs 7,000 per day, which can be called a big change from PUBG Mobile.

In-game Warnings

In Battlegrounds Mobile India, players will receive notifications from time to time that “Battlegrounds Mobile India is not a game based on the real world, it is a simulation game that survives in the virtual world.” This warning or notifications is to remind gamers again and again that this is just a fictional game so that they do not think about it too seriously.

OTP Verification

Battlegrounds Mobile India game can be logged-in only through OTP. The game can be played only after verifying the OTP. Players will be able to enter the verification code three times after that it will be invalid. A verification code will be valid only for five minutes, after which it will expire. Players will be able to request OTP only 10 times for login. If you do more than this, the request will be banned for 24 hours. Players will be able to register on maximum 10 accounts from one mobile number.

No Outside Player Involved

PUBG Mobile allows players from all over the world to join any match. Players can connect through different servers. This will not be possible in Battlegrounds Mobile India. This game is specially made for Indian gamers, so only Indian players will fight for this title.