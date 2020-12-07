PUBG Mobile India Launch Latest Update: Battle Royale gamers across the country are eagerly waiting for the official launch of PUBG Mobile India. However, the re-launch of the Indian version of the mobile game is most likely to be delayed as the Ministry of Electronics and Information technology (MEITY) hasn’t given its permission to PUBG Corporation or any new entity in India to re-start operations. “Any banned entity can’t operate just by floating a new company. This even Tik Tok or anyone else can do. They will have to get permissions from MEITY to operate once again in India”, an unnamed ministry official affiliated with MeitY told Inside Sport. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India: These Countries Have Their Own Versions of PUBG Mobile | Complete List Here

The officials of the newly formed entity in India have reportedly the MEITY for a meeting where they can discuss various aspects of the launch of PUBG Mobile India. Also Read - How FAU-G Will be Different From PUBG: 5 Features Mobile Gamers Must Know

Here we have answered a few questions that have been troubling the gamers who are eagerly waiting for the rollout of PUBG Mobile India. Also Read - FAU-G Mobile Launch: FAU-G Records 1 Million Pre-registrations in 24 Hours, to be Released Ahead of PUBG | Details Here

When the game will officially be launched in India?

PUBG Mobile India is not going to release in India until February 2021, claimed the latest reports. Various web portals had earlier stated that the game will be launched in India by the first week of December, however, those reports turned out to be false.

When will PUBG Mobile India’s APK download link be available?

A couple of days ago, it was reported that APK download links of the Indian edition of the game were spotted on the official website. However, the link was redirecting users to the company’s official Facebook handle. Latest reports have said that the fans will have to wait a bit longer for it (APK download link) as uncertainty still hovers around the same.

What about the features?

As per updates from the PUBG Corporation, the Indian version of the game will feature some changes and would be slightly different from the global version of the game.

Notably, the popular app was among the Chinese apps that the Indian government banned in September over national security concerns. To get the ban lifted, PUBG Corp made the decision to no longer authorise the PUBG Mobile franchise to China-based Tencent Games in India.