PUBG Mobile India Latest Update: Even though the mobile gamers are eagerly waiting for the release of PUBG Mobile India, there seems to be no end to their waiting now as the Central government has denied giving permission to the game developers. Last week, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) denied permission for the re-launch of the mobile game in India. The development comes at a time when the country has banned a number of Chinese apps citing security concerns.

However, latest reports suggested that PUBG Mobile India's promoters are ready to comply with all norms set by the Indian government, and it now awaits formal approval from MeitY to operate in India again. Reports further suggested that PUBG's India officials have repeatedly requested the ministry officials to agree to a meeting with the company, as it hopes to alleviate any prior concerns of the game being linked to Chinese servers. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) reportedly said that the ban on PUBG will continue to be in effect in India.

To launch in India, the PUBG Corporation needs approval from the government, Without approval, it cannot open any business in the country. Ever since the PUBG Corporation announced it is going to make changes to its mobile game so that it will be allowed in India again, there was speculation that TikTok could also resort to the same method to make come back to India.

However, PUBG Corporation’s new creative director wants to put the focus back on survival. Looking ahead, PUBG’s new creative director Dave Curd says this process of testing ideas has helped the team find what makes the game distinct among the sea of battle royale games it inspired.

He said in 2020, the game made a lot of small maps, mainly because they were trying to find the range of what’s acceptable. Notably, Curd is in the role for the last few months, serving as PUBG’s first creative director since creator Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene stepped down last year to start a new project.