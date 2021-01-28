PUBG Mobile India: After the release of FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards), gamers across India are eagerly waiting for the return of PUBG (Players Unknown Battlegrounds). However, the latest reports suggest that the ban on royale game may be a permanent one as the Narendra Modi-led government has refused to lift its ban on multiple China-origin apps. Also Read - FAU-G 'Made in India' PUBG Mobile Rival Finally Released. Download Now

Earlier this week, the Centre had decided to permanently ban 59 Chinese mobile applications. Following this, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) informed companies, including PUBG Corporation, about the permanent ban, making it difficult for the battle royale to return in a censored form.

Citing sources familiar with the latest updates of the game, IGN India reported that the Centre has no plan to unban PUBG Mobile.

“The authorities aren’t stupid, even if publishing duties have changed hands, the development of the game is still based in China. The entire exercise seems like putting lipstick on a pig”, the portal quoted the source as saying.

Meanwhile, FAU-G, the most awaited mobile action game has finally been launched in India for Android mobile device users. The game aims to provide an Indian alternative to PUBG Mobile.

How to download the game:

Step 1: Make sure your Android phone has a stable WiFi connection.

Step 2: Go to the Google Play store.

Step 3: In the search bar, type FAU-G or nCore Games or FAUG

Step 4: Click on FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards.

Step 5: Tap on the download option.

Step 6: Install it and enjoy.