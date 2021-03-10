PUBG Mobile Latest Updates: At a time when the Indian mobile gamers are losing hope to play the PUBG Mobile anymore within the country, the PUIBG Corporation is bringing out several region-specific variants to keep the mobile gamer busy and entertained. Some of the region-specific variants include VN, TW, etc. Notably, the PUBG Mobile KR is the most popular alternative version of the renowned battle royale title published by Krafton Inc. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 Version Available For Global Users | Here’s How to Download Game Through APK Link

Bringing more entertainment variety to mobile gamers, the KR variant of PUBG offers a wide range of exclusive in-game cosmetic items and provides the users a unique in-game currency known as the “Donkatsu Medal,” which can be used to purchase crates and other items. Also Read - PUBG to be Banned Permanently? Government's Latest Statement Drops Hints

The PUBG has recently released PUBG Mobile 1.3 update, due to which numerous features were added to the game. Some of the essential features of the game include Also Read - PUBG Mobile 2 Likely to be Released Next Week| Check Its Latest Features Here

New game mode: Hundred Rhythms

New sniper rifle: Mosin Nagant

New vehicle: Motor Glider

Even through the game is banned in India, but players from Korea and other countries can directly get the latest version of PUBG Mobile KR via the Google Play Store/Apple App Store. Users from other countries, excluding India, can use the APK and OBB files or the TapTap application.

PUBG Mobile KR 1.3 Hundred Rhythms Version: Here’s How to download through TapTap

Step 1: Users will have to download and install the TapTap application from the official website. Players must enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option before installation.

Step 2: After that, they have to open TapTap and search for PUBG Mobile (KR). Multiple options will appear on the screen.

Step 3: The users will have to select the most relevant result and tap the download button. If players already have an older version of the game installed on the device, they must click the update button.

Step 4: After the installation is done, users must select the desired resource that is low-spec or HD Resource Pack.

Step 5: Once the download is complete, players can enjoy playing the Korean version of the game.

Mobile gamers must note that the download size of this game is around 666 MB, and players must ensure that they have sufficient storage space available on the device.